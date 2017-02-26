Afifa Zaeem

Islamabad

Humans, the impressively intricate creation, have pronounced level of consciousness influenced consistently by energies generated by people around. For ease we may enunciate, some people have controlling power to attract and some have repulsive relationship with people in vicinity. These “Great Powers” of positivism and negativism have deep in site in subtle medium of “Bio-Magnetism”.

Magnetic Reception is a unique sense found in pigeons, molluscs and various arthropods, consenting them to detect magnetic field for perceiving direction. Likewise, humans perceive neighbouring positive and negative electric fields generated by other humans. A branch of physics known as “Electromagnetism” proves that when electric charge passes through a wire, it creates electric field.

Similarly, human nervous system generates negligible electric fields as energy signals. These energy signals are powerful enough to be perceived by other humans as sending thoughts of care, love, affection, hatred, hostility, aggression etc. Hence, structure of matter and human consciousness responding to these signals have very deep relationship. Human behaviours are very routinely being influenced by their own as well as other person’s neurological process.

Energies as assumed to be contagious should be filtered by humans as conscious effort for happier living. Humans should nourish themselves with positive, constructive people of uplifting energies for a successful, happier and fortunate life. Positivistic magical vibes should not only be circumvented but also radiated for a frustration-free society.