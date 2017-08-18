Bills amendment will help uplift CPEC projects: Ghani

KP approves amendments in LG Act, PPP bill

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Thursday approved more amendments in Local Government Act 2013 and Public Private Partnership amendment bill. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. Briefing journalists after the cabinet meeting, Advisor to Chief Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Public Private Partnership amendment bill will help promote investment and especially CPEC projects.

Mushtaq Ghani said that the cabinet meeting also approved KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Rules 2017. Moreover, the cabinet meeting also approved amendments in KP Rule of Business, Mushta Ghani said. The cabinet meeting also approved Public Health Foundation. Mushtaq Ghani said that amendments in KP Local Government Act 2013 will help address the deprivation of Kohistan district. He said that new rules will be introduced for the use of development works.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak hinted at the regularization of contract employees recruited under NTS throughout the province.

He directed for recommendations to rationalize law, rules and regulations for the crushing machine, provision of executive allowance to the officers. He also approved the utilization of developmental funds by district administration where the local government system was dysfunctional.