Billions of rupees granted for health sector: Salman

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique Saturday said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif granted billions of rupees for health sector, development, construction of new hospitals and provision of special allowances to doctors, nurses and other health staff.

He said this while addressing a reception hosted by Punjab Paramedical Staff Association (Billa Group) at services hospital auditorium here.

He said that mutual respect, tolerance and spirit of humanity were the basis of any civilized society which grows further on these fundamental principles.

He said that protest, strike and suppression stop the process of development and reforms.

He said that during last five, six years special attention had been paid on resolving the problems of medical community, provision of special pay package and service structure to them.

The association hosted this splendid reception in honour of the Minister and Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah on getting time scale promotion and service structure to grade-4 employees.

Salman said that issues often raise and resolved as well but we should uphold the respect of each other.

He revealed that no compromise would be made on security and protection of doctors and other staff in the hospitals. He said that attendants of the patients should admire the services of doctors, nurses and other staff who always busy in taking care of their patients.