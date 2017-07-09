Bill against NAB proves PPP involved in corruption

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

President Sindh Sports and Cultural Wing Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Farooq Chandio said that Asif Ali Zardari who celebrated eighteen Eids abroad was now camped in Nawabshah. He said that PPP after passing bill against NAB has proved that it is involved in corruption and is now prepared to win the coming general elections on the shoulders of waderas.

Farooq Chandio was talking to media after congratulating newly elected office bearers of Nawabshah Press Club. He said that party of former President Asif Ali Zardari has clearly wiped out from three provinces of the country and he now through sale purchase of landlords intends to keep party alive on artificial respiration. Chandio said that waderas of Sindh betrayed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and they would leave party after the arrest of Zardari. He said that the list of big and small leaders of PPP was prepared and their turn would come after Nawaz Sharif.

He said that PPP persons are shouting true slogan that next turn is of Zardari but this time he would not be in seat but in jail. He said that party of Bhutto has reached its fate and people are joining PTI in large number.