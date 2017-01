Observer Report

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will contest bye elections to the National Assembly on the same election symbol of “ Arrow”.

A spokesman of the Bilawal House here Thursday denied reports in the media that the two leaders will contest the bye elections on separate symbols.

The spokesman said that there should be no doubt that the two leaders will contest on the PPP Parliamentarians symbol “ Arrow”.