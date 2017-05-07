Bilawal welcomes leaders, workers from PTI, MQM

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that those joining the PPP from other political parties would be given full opportunities to perform to their fullest potential to change the political landscape of provincial capital Karachi.

“Let us work together for restoration of City of Lights and the City of Peace besides provision of food, shelter and clothes to every citizen,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated while addressing more than 100 political leaders, office-bearers and workers from PTI, MQM and FML Karachi who had joined PPP in different batches during last eight months.

Prominent among those called on Bilawal include Zubair Khan, Central President of PTI Labour Wing, Naeem Shaikh, former Town Nazim, Korangi, Sheikh Mohammad Feroz, Farah Shaikh, Samina Salam and others.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP is the Party of all classes and entire Pakistan and vision of its founding leadership was to strengthen a democratic Pakistan having its destiny in the hands of masses. “PPP has experienced great political movements leading the people from the front for their rights and our country,” he added.

He predicted that PPP candidates will win majority seats in Karachi in 2018 general elections and asked the workers to coordinate with the new entrants for achieving the mission to serve people of the city.

The PPP Chairman welcomed the new entrants to the Party and hoped that they would carry forward message of Bhuttoism to their respective areas and remove the misconceptions about the provincial government.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Senator Saeed Ghani and others were present on the occasion. — NNI

