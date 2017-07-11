Bilawal urges PM to step down

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan People’s Party believes that the JIT report submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday starkly concluding that the Prime Minister has failed to justify assets and the means of income is a stinging indictment after which Nawaz Sharif has totally lost moral and political authority to continue in office and must therefore resign, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement issued by the party on Monday.

The PPP chairman said two honorable judges of the initially formed 5-member bench of the SC has already pronounced guilty verdict against the prime minister.

The remaining three honourable judges did not disagree with the findings of the two honourable judges but only called for further investigations through a JIT, he said.

“As a result of the JIT’s confirmation of a vast and inexplicable gap between known sources of income and the wealth accumulated by the Sharifs there is no other option for the PM but to resign before he is formally convicted by the Supreme Court”

He said the PPP also rejects the notion that the current situation poses any threat to the democratic system.

“Demanding the prime minister to resign as a result of serious questions of propriety of conduct having been established beyond doubt does not pose any threat to the system. If anything, it indicates that the system has the strength and resilience to demand and withstand change of guard in accordance with democratic traditions and principles”. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the time for taking correct political decisions is short and advised Nawaz Sharif to resign forthwith. “Decision delayed is not a problem avoided; it is a crisis invited”, he said.