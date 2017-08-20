Bilawal slams PTI of graft

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a political gathering in Mansehra on Saturday, accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and PTI chief Imran Khan of being involved in widespread corruption in the province.

“Whenever you take up the stage, you tell the people a new lie,” he said, referring to Imran Khan repeatedly as “Naya Khan Sahab”.

“Your own ministers are alleging that Imran Khan’s kitchen and Jehangir Tareen’s plane operate [financially] on KP’s contracts,” Bilawal said, accusing the KP government of financial corruption.

Criticising Imran Khan for closing down the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Cancer Programme initiated by the PPP government, Bilawal said: “Name it after Shaukat Khanum if you have an objection on its name. This was a programme for those who cannot find a place in your [cancer] hospital.”

Dismissing the impression that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a role to play in ending extremism, he said: “It was you [Imran Khan] who gave millions to their [Taliban’s] madrassah from education’s budget.”

“Have you ever spoken against terrorists?” he asked Khan. “You are scared of even condemning them.”

“Do you think the nation has forgotten that it was you who offered the Taliban to open an office [in Pakistan]?”

“Khan Sahab, 2018 will be my first and your last election,” he claimed.

The PPP chairman strongly criticised Nawaz Sharif’s recent rally on the Grand Trunk Road. “You can be a conspirator, you can be mischievous but you cannot be a revolutionary.”

“Nawaz Sharif is talking about destroying institutions to protect himself,” he said, adding that Sharif only looked towards the parliament when he got in trouble.

Reminding the people of Mansehra and Hazara in general of PPP’s efforts for the betterment of the region, Bilawal asked the people to vote for the PPP in 2018 elections, promising to not let them down.

He promised employment for the young, equal opportunities for women and a progressive Pakistan if PPP is led into power by the people.

The PPP chairman’s visit to Mansehra is a part of his mass contact campaign ahead of the 2018 general elections. The PPP would not lend the Sharifs a supportive shoulder, he had said in Chiniot last week.

Senior PPP leaders, Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari and Faisal Karim were also accompanying the party chairman on the occasion.