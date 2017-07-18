Bilawal renews demand for PM’s resignation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto reiterated demand on Monday for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation, saying that the premier has lost all moral and legal ground for staying in office. Bilawal was addressing a gathering at National Press Club and spoke regarding the safety of journalists.

On the subject of Panama Papers, Bilawal Bhutto said that if Nawaz Sharif resigns, democracy will not be in danger. He said that the PPP has been demanding the premier’s resignation as it is in the interest of the people and country. Bilawal said that his party would produce good results in the 2018 General Elections. Panama case: Petitioners plead PM’s disqualification; respondents to be heard tomorrow.