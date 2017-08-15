Bilawal: PPP won’t allow any charge in constitution

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated on Monday that his party will not lend support to PML-N to introduce any amendment into 1973’s constitution.

Accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, and other PPP leaders, Bilawal visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fateha.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the chief minister said PPP was striving to restore the 1973’s constitution in letter and spirit. Any bid to change the constitution would be resisted with full force, he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the nation should remember those who laid their lives for the sake of country.

Bilawal Bhutto said it was not suitable to fuel political tensions in the county at a time when the country was faced with multifaceted challenges. A thought should be spared for situation prevalent on the country’s frontiers, he added

He reiterated the party could not support the PML-N to bring any amendment in the constitution. PPP’s politics centered on the principles of welfare and well-being of people and Nawaz Sharif will not benefit from any such amendment, he added.

Bilawal said his party was striving for stable and peaceful Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of the Independence Day, the PPP chairperson said every Pakistani should play his/her role to make this country a role model state.

“Dictatorships and political puppets have had adverse impact on the progress and prosperity of the country. In the history of Pakistan, the dictatorships and unconstitutional government ruled the country more than civilian governments did, that is why, Pakistanis have been deprived of fruits of independence.”

The enemies of the ideology of Pakistan give way to a culture of weapons in the country, he added.

Bilawal paid a tribute to those who struggled and sacrificed their lives in the independence movement. The nation should not also forget those who laid their lives in the fight against terrorism. —TNS