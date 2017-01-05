Bilawal pays tribute to Salman Taseer

Staff Reporter

PAKISTAN Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to former Punjab governor Salman Taseer on his 5th death anniversary to be observed on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the PPP, Bilawal said Salman Taseer proved that Pakistan is for all and protection of weak and vulnerable people, including the minorities is a sacred duty of every nationalist Pakistani who follows the ideology of the country’s founding fathers.

He pointed out that Taseer stood like rock against the misuse of laws meant to protect the sanctity of every religion by bigots and hypocrite elements bent upon to settle their personal scores against weaker opponents.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said bigotry and extremism were breeding terrorism and people of Pakistan should get rid of these maladies and establish a truly egalitarian Muslim majority society standing tall as a model nation in the Islamic as well as the modern world.

He said that certain elements want to hold people hostage at gun-point by exploiting certain laws but they don’t know that in the presence of PPP and the followers like Salman Taseer and others their nefarious designs won’t succeed in Pakistan.