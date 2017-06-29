Bilawal, Murad visit graves of Bhutto family

Larkana

The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the otherday the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha at the graves of slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, PPP’s Founder Chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and other martyrs of the Bhutto family.

They were accompanied by Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Senior Minister for Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Minister for Home Affairs Suhail Ahmed Siyal and several MPAs.—APP