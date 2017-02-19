Bilawal, Murad pledge cooperation with PM in war on terror

Visit hospital to enquire after blast’s victims

Staff Reporter

Nawabshah

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, keeping national interests supreme, pledged their full support and cooperation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his government in war against terrorism, saying the menace has to be eliminated, once and for all now.

Their assurances, which showed that in times of emergencies, partisan interests will have to be kept aside for greater good of the country, came during their visit to Lal Shahbaz Qalandar mausoleum and visiting the wounded in Nawabshah and other hospitals.

Bilawal who returned from tour to America, went to the site of the tragedy and asked interior minister that he should avoid confronting opposition. He said he was ready to cooperate with the government becaue the time demanded a bi-partisan approach.

Murad Ali Shah struck different tone, saying politics apart, he would refrain criticising Chaudhry Nisar at this juncture, and was willing to work with him and the federal government to deal with terrorists and eliminate them.

Shah corrected the impression that execution of National Action Plan had lacked willingness in Sindh, reminding critics that in Kandhkot, Jacobabad, and everal other places, full throttle operation had been carried out. So was the case in interior of the province.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah, talking to media, expressed remorse over the dumping of the remains of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine blast victims into heap of garbage in Sehwan Sharif. He announced that those involved in the negligence will be punished. The shocking move of local administration was revealed on Saturday and has sparked grief and anger among the natives who denounced the act and said that the parts should be buried instead of dumping in the litter.

He acknowledged the lack of police contingent and facility of hospitals in Sehwan Sharif.

He became emotional while recalling the tragic Sehwan incident and said that the whole is going through immense pain. He asserted that those who are spreading provocation are the companions of terrorists. The CM made a tour of the shrine and distributed langar among the visitors.