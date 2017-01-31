Bilawal, Mandviwalla to attend US congress breakfast prayer

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari Bhutto and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Senator Saleem Mandviwalla will participate the annual event of national breakfast prayer organized by the US Congress in Washington D.C, USA. US President Donald Trump will address the breakfast prayer. The event is a series of meetings, luncheons, and dinners and has taken place since 1953. It is designed to be a forum for the political, social, and business elite to assemble and build relationships. Senator Saleem Mandvwalla will visit IMF office to meet IMF Mission Chief Pakistan, Mr. Heralid Finger.