Bilawal inaugurates Senate Hall of SMIU

Staff Reporter

The Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during his visit to the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) here on Friday inaugurated the Senate Hall of the institution.

He also presided a meeting of vice chancellors of various universities of Sindh.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of his cabinet, members of statuary bodies of SMIU and senior faculty and officials of SMIU also attended.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU, briefed the meeting about higher education in Sindh.

During the interactive session all the vice chancellors talked about the issues of their universities and gave some suggestions.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah assured the heads of the universities that the problems of the universities and their employees would be resolved on priority basis.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his remarks said that he was giving priority to the higher education, and the provincial government of his party was taking measures to improve quality of education in all parts of Sindh from rural to urban areas.

He also said that he himself considered higher education more important for the nation building.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited Jinnah Museum and took keen interest in the relics of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Hassanally Effendi and other alumni of SMIU.