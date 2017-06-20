Bilawal inaugurates Manzil Pump Flyover

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that with the inauguration of Manzil Pump Flyover at National Highway the flow of vehicular traffic, particularly heavy traffic of industrial areas from airport to National Highway will be smooth and signal free.

This he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Manzil Pump Flyover performed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday.

He said that from airport to Manzil Pump the road has been made signal free. “This flyover has been constructed for Rs514.917 million within a period of three months which is a record,” he said and congratulated local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, PD Niaz Soomro and his team.

He said that the opponents of PPP were feeling insecure because his government has launched mega infrastructure schemes in the city and most of them have either been inaugurated or to be inaugurated by the end of this month.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefing the chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the work on Manzil Pump flyover was started on March 8, 2017 at a cost of Rs514.917 million and completed within three months. The length of the bridge is 560 meters, including 2500-meter bridge and 310 meter Ramps. The width of the carriageway is 10.9 means three-lane.

The chief minister said that the work on Drig Road under pass and Submarine Chowrangi underpass was going on on the war-footings. “We would inaugurate Drigh Road underpass by the end of this months,” he said and added it is a big breakthrough in the development of infrastructure of Karachi. He said Shahrah-e-Faisal has not only been reconstructed but widened with alteration in Baloch Colony flyover. This has not only made face uplift of the road but made the flow of traffic easier.

Earlier, the chairman PPP inauguarated the Flyover over.