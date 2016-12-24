Bilawal greets christian community on Christmas

Observer Reporter

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP is political home to every Pakistani without any differentiation of religious beliefs and affiliations.

In a felicitation message to the Christians living in Pakistan and across the world on the eve of holy annual festival of Christmas being marked on Sunday to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Bilawal Bhutto said, “We celebrate and mourn together as an integrated nation. Like Eid and Diwali, we will celebrate Christmas also together and share each other’s festivities.”

He said that PPP is true the torch-bearer of the vision of the founding fathers ofPakistan and founders of democracy in the country. “An egalitarian society with equal opportunities and justice for all is our dream,” he said and assured every Pakistani, including the Christian community that Party’s struggle to make this dream come true will continue unabated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed the Christian brothers and sisters to pray for peace, tranquility and progress of Pakistan and its people on this holy festival.