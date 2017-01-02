Bilawal felicitates new bodies of press clubs

Observer Report

The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the newly-elected office bearers of Peshawar, Sukkur and Kandhkot Press Clubs and hailed the elections of a blend of young and experienced journalists in new bodies.

In his separate messages to the newly-elected office bearers, the PPP Chairman said that 2017 is a year of change and hoped that both politics and journalism will undergo a positive change to develop ourselves into a society fit for tapping its fullest potential in 21st century.

He said that PPP and the journalist community have always fought against dictatorships and authoritarian rules in the past.

In future too, this unwritten alliance would be upheld for the greater good of the country, he added.