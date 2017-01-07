Bilawal expresses grief over death of 8 children

City Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic deaths of eight children crushed by an unruly train on Friday.

‘Deaths of small children have sent mourning waves all over who heard the news. Not only their parents and relatives have gone through a deeply-felt pain but the tragic incident has saddened entire country’, he said.

PPP Chairman expressed sympathies with those who lost their small sons and daughters and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved families. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed an impartial accountability should fix responsibility of the incident and steps be also taken to avert such mishaps in the future.