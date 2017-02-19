Bilawal denied public meeting permission

Multan

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been denied the permission to hold a public meeting at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan. According to a letter issued from office of the Multan deputy commissioner, the public meeting cannot be held at the venue given sensitivity of the security situation across the country.

Bilawal wanted to hold the meeting on March 10. Sources in the administration said they fear that terrorists could struck at any place of gathering and they would not take risk about the security of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as the general public.—INP