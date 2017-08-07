Bilawal demands probe under sexual harassment law

Gulalai’s claims

Our Correspondent

Chitral

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that there’s a law for sexual harassment cases and MNA Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should be probed under that.

Speaking to reporters in Chitral, Bilawal said Gulalai’s allegations were a serious matter and it was painful to see how some politicians were maligning her on TV.

“If a woman comes out with such accusations, at least don’t insult her and her family for it,” he added.

The PPP chairman said his party had never engaged in dirty politics and mudslinging. Talking about other issues, Bilawal said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant to run in the NA-120 by-election fearing defeat.

He added that the masses would reject the PML-N in the 2018 general elections. Bilawal disclosed that he had been asked to run in the 2018 general elections from Chitral.

He also said Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not being honest and trustworthy, should be reverted to their original form.

“A lot of work needs to be done to rid the Constitution of the amendments made by dictator Gen Ziaul Haq,” he added.