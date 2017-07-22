Bilawal consults party leaders on Panama papers

Islamabad

Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Friday presided over a meeting of senior party leaders at Zardari House in Islamabad. As per details, the PPP chairman held consultations with senior party leaders over the prevailing political situation of the country. The meeting discussed the Panama case hearing and possible judgment of the apex court in the case.

Sources said that party leaders briefed PPP Chairman in details about the proceedings of the case in SC and its possible implications. It is to be mentioned here that soon after Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the case, all political parties’ leadership put heads together to discuss the possible judgment of the case and its implications for country especially politics.—INP

