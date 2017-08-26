Bilawal constitutes 10 member Foreign Relations Committee

Islamabad

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a 10-member Foreign Relations Committee and notification was issued on Friday.

Accordance to the notification, the committee comprised Ms Sherry Rehman (Convener), Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Ms Fauzia Habib, Matloob Inquilabi, Mrs Palwasha Khan, Mrs Hina Rabbani Khar, Imran Nadeem and Senator Fateh Muhammed Hasni

Commenting on this development, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “The PPP has always had the most robust and clear foreign policy for Pakistan. From Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari’s government to today, to Chairman Bilawal the PPP has clear views on policy; we have articulated the best interests of Pakistan, both at home and abroad.” “From the nuclear deterrent to missile capability, and making the China opportunity real via giving Gwadar port handling to the Peoples Republic by President Zardari, the party has taken seminal initiatives for safeguarding the borders, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” she said.—INP