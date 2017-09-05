Bilawal condemns genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grave concern over massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and demanded immediate end to the atrocities against the innocent Rohingyas. Strongly condemning the tragedy in a statement here on Monday, the PPP Chairman said reports pouring in from Myanmar were horrifying and such barbaric massacre and ethnic-cleansing of Rohingya Muslims had pained the entire world.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop the genocide of Roningya Muslims and sort out all their issues peacefully including restoration of their basic human rights.—APP

Related