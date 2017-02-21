Bilawal condemns blast

City Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the bomb blasts and firing in Charsadda adding that terrorism was the tool of enemies to harm our country and society.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP Chairman expressed deep anguish and distress over unabated wave of terrorist attacks across the country.

He saluted the brave Charsadda police personnel who challenged and eventually killed the suicide terrorists.

In his statement Bilawal prayed for the martyrs, stressing for better medical treatment to the injured.