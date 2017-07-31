Bilawal calls for across the board accountability

Says Nawaz disqualification no threat to parliament, democracy

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has categorically stated that the removal of Prime Minister Nawz Sharif causes no threat to parliament and democracy for which they had made innumerable sacrifices. Bilawal made the remarks during his speech following the inauguration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Centre in Larkana on Sunday.

The PPP Chairman said the judgement of the supreme court of Pakistan disqualifying Nawaz Sharif requires adherence by all of them. ‘We must strive to address the ailment and not symptoms. People’s Party believes that accountability must be impartial and exhaustive and to do so we need to introduce legislation for across the board accountability’ the PPP chief said.

Bilawal said it is time for us to put Pakistan first and ourselves later. However he said that Nawaz Sharif does not share this sentiment. He said people of Larkana gave great sacrifices than required. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took important steps including opening of Chandka Medical college where as such facilities were available in big cities at that time. Similarly he said Benazir Bhutto launched Lady health workers programme as her focus was on health and education.

The PPP chief congratulated the team at NICVD and hoped the people of Larkana will benefit from the facility, saying Larkana is close to his heart. ‘I challenge other chief ministers of Pakistan to show such free-of-cost and state-of-the-art facilities for everyone in their provinces,’ said Bilawal.

Bilawal emphasised that a healthy nation is a happy nation and it is heartening that the NICD team and provincial government are working towards that direction. He said it is his dream to serve the people of Pakistan irrespective of caste, creed, colour and financial standing where every individual has access to state of the art medical care so that no one life is lost because they cannot afford healthcare.