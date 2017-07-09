Bilawal Bhutto terms Edhi as pride of Pakistan

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that giant humanitarian icon Abdul Sattar Edhi was Pakistan’s pride and will live on forever in the hearts of millions.

Paying glowing tributes to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his first death anniversary, the PPP Chairman said late Edhi served the humanity without any discrimination and eventually wrote a history.

He said that Abdul Edhi was also revered and respected by the PPP leadership and the Party was still fighting the elements and forces who hurled threats trying to squeeze this Sufi humanist.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that people like Edhi sahib are born in centuries who dedicate their whole life to serving the humanity.He said that people of Pakistan and the workers of PPP will never forget Abdul Sattar Edhi.—NNI

Related