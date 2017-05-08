Bilawal approves office-bearers for Sindh PPP

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the office-bearers for PPP Sindh province with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Jameel Soomro, Political Secretary to the Chairman from Chairman’s Secretariat Sunday, the office bearers are including: Sr. Vice President, Mr. Manzoor Hussain Wassan; Vice President I, Syed Murad Ali Shah; Vice President II, Mr. Rashid Rabbani; Vice President III, Ms. Nafisa Shah; Dy. Gen. Secretary I, Syed Nasir Shah; Dy. Gen. Secretary II, Dr. Sikandar Shoro; Dy. Inf. Secretary I, Mr. Murtaza Wahab, Dy. Inf. Secretary II, Mrs. Humera Alwani, Finance Secretary, Mr. Mukesh Chawla; Record & Event Secretary, Mr. Abdul Wahid Soomro; and PRO/Coordination Sec., Mr. Nauman Shaikh.—NNI

