Bilal visits wheat procurement centres

Sialkot

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin on Tuesday visited wheat procurement centres in Narowal district. Speaking to growers, he said the government had ensured direct purchase of wheat from growers and small farmers by curbing the role of middlemen. He said the Punjab government was providing gunny bags to wheat growers and small farmers on merit. He said the government would purchase every seed of wheat direct from wheat growers and small farmers as well. He said that nobody would be allowed to exploit the rights of wheat growers, as the government had also launched an advanced monitoring system at all wheat procurement centres across Punjab.—APP