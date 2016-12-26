Bilal for forging unity to foil enemy designs

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yaseen has said that the best way to pay tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to implement on his educations.

He said that today is the birth day of our national hero, we being a nation should vow together that we will work unitedly for the progress and development of our beloved country without any political differences. He said that we should create an atmosphere of love, harmony and unionism among each others. He further said that being a nation we should follow golden principle of faith, unity and discipline which helps to bring Pakistan among developed nation of the world.

He expressed these views while talking to a cake cutting ceremony on the eve of 140th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here today. While addressing the ceremony Bilal Yasin has said that our forefather under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam had left no stone unturned to fulfill the dream of Allama Iqbal.