Biggest ever participation of Pakistan in World Cultural Festival at Lyon, France

PARIS: Deputy Mayor of Lyon alongwith Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque inaugurated the biggest ever Pakistan Pavilion at the Multicultural World village in Lyon, the second Largest city in the center of France.

Tastefully and creatively decorated Pakistan pavilion adorned with cultural artefacts of Pakistan attracted large number of visitors. The colorful and diverse traditional embroidery and folk dresses, spicy cuisine, display of truck art, photo exhibition by Pakistani artists Mr. Imran Chaudhary and Bilal Javid and folk and popular music of Pakistan were the main attractions of the Festival.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France while talking on the occasion said that our participation in the Festival was a part of the Public Diplomacy initiative launched by the Embassy last year under the banner “Celebrating Pakistan” to introduce Pakistan’s rich social and cultural values, archaeological treasures, tourists attractions and folk heritage of Pakistan to French public living in different parts of France with the objective of creating a better understanding of Pakistan and its people in France.

The Ambassador also gifted the photograph of Bilal Javid to the Deputy Mayor. 51 Consulates of over twenty countries participated in the 3-day Festival.

Originally Published by NNI