Biggest banks in Denmark face $15b Basel capital bill

Denmark’s five biggest banks will need to raise as much as $15bn in new capital under proposed changes to global banking rules, according to an expert panel created by the government.

Danske Bank, the country’s biggest financial group, and others will together see their capital requirements rise 27-39%, equivalent to 64-92bn kroner ($15bn), the panel said.

In the same report, the expert panel rejected the need for the additional capital burden. And the government underscored its commitment to fighting the requirement.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is considering imposing a lower limit on regulatory buffers after studies indicated banks were designing their own risk-measurement models to cut their capital requirements. Opposition, particularly from Europe, has delayed a final decision.

The Danish expert panel, convened in February, said the Basel proposal failed to account for low mortgage lending risks in Denmark and warned a floor would increase incentives for banks to engage in riskier activities. That would stoke, rather than reduce, financial instability, it said.

Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said the centre-right government is keen to do what it can to reduce regulatory pressure on the country’s banks.

“There’s a lot more we can do to alleviate the pain for Danish financial institutions.”—Agencies