Big question of marriage

Hassan Habib,

Mehvish Riaz

Lahore

Due to technological and scientific advancements, the world has become a global village with blurred boundaries, broadened perspectives, better cross cultural and environmental understanding. Does this further change anything? It should. It should change the views of parents vis-à-vis their daughters and sons. The question of whose prerogative it is to decide about the future spouse should be brought into light. Time has changed and so have the requirements and all this definitely has to do with the civic development of people’s life in Pakistan. In different strata of society, there has been an effort to utilize the resources and move up the ladder of economic, social and intellectual growth. In this struggle social reframing, coupled with geographical restructuring due to migration caused by educational and professional motives, has taken place.

Where does this situation lead to? Suddenly, many Heers and Ranjhas sprung up to make their love eternal while being completely oblivious of how to do it. Sometimes, they quarrel with their parents and society, finally ending up marrying their ‘love of life’ and coming face to face with the problem of ab kia karna hay? Though the scenario cannot be generalized to every context, nor does it imply that love marriages lead to disasters, yet in the case under consideration, our lovebirds might have thought that everything was going to be OK because they had found each other but this is not how life works.

The economic pressures, moving up the ladder of success, the ‘new’ challenges of married life, sometimes, lead marriages to fall apart, leaving scars of unfortunate events that can be read in daily newspapers. Some commit suicide; others drag life till the end. Such compromises and suppressed desires, in Freudian terms, keep recurring in various forms, interfering with the choices and decisions made in the life ahead and making life miserable.