Staff Reporter

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan on Thursday arrested a person and recovered a big quantity of drugs/injections from his possession.

An FIA spokesman said that a team conducted a raid and recovered a big quantity of drugs/injections belonging to the Punjab government and Nishtar Hospital Multan. The medicines were being sent to Peshawar. The team also arrested the accused, Waqar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Multan. A case has been registered against the accused.