Big heart of Punjab

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore

Punjab, being the largest federating unit of Pakistan, has once again proved that it has a big heart and is ready to cooperate with the people of Balochistan in the wake of heavy rainfall and flash flood situation in the province. In this time of danger, the telephonic conversation between the Provincial Minister for Disaster Management and Balochistan Interior Minister is a positive indicator and shows that Punjab government is trying hard to bring the people of the two provinces still closer.

It is hoped that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab would work in harmony with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan to help mitigate the sufferings of people and minimize the losses due to incessant rainfall and flash floods. Only words will not do anything until they are followed by action.