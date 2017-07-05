Big dacoits’ being held accountable first time in country’s history: Imran

Panama case JIT making history

Chitral

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan ‘big dacoits’ were being held accountable. Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating work on Lawi Hydro Power project in Drosh area of Chitral, PTI chief harshly criticized PML-N leaders. Khan said that the PML-N leaders after looting preset to be innocent and naïve. He added now when the JIT was holding them acceptable they were making hue and cry, despite the fact these people had distribute sweets when SC ordered its constitution.

Regarding PML-N’s objections on summoning Maryam Nawaz by the JIT, Imran said that while objecting to the summon why the PML-N leaders forget Benazir Bhutto whom they dragged to courts. He added that the nation will get good news, adding that the history was being created as might and powerful were being held accountable. PTI Chief said that large number of people in the country had no access to safe and clean drinking water as children were dying due to water-borne diseases. He added that providing clean and safe drinking water was the responsibility of the government.

Referring to the ongoing Panama case investigation, he said the Sharifs are being held accountable by the joint investigation team. Khan said the Sharifs laundered money after stealing it from public funds, and now make ‘innocent faces’ when asked for explanations. ‘Now the princess (Maryam) has been summoned and they are making a huge hue and cry. Have you forgotten about Benazir Bhutto?’ he asked.

It was owing to Imran’s visit that he failed to appear in the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday to submit his reply in a contempt petition against him. ‘You will be surprised to know most children die in Pakistan because of drinking contaminated water. This is extremely shameful for us. He said the situation is even worse in Karachi where the Tankers Mafia was minting money as the state has failed to provide water to the citizens.

Providing a basic necessity for the people is our policy. This is the right of the people. This is the responsibility of the government,’ he said. The electricity produced in the country is really expensive because it is made with imported fuel paid for by dollars which leads to taking international loans, he explained. ‘To return those loans we have to tax our people. If this tax wasn’t there then things would be relatively cheaper,’ he added. Khan stated that Pakistan was either importing fuel or using coal for its electricity which was also harmful since it caused pollution.

‘Our future is dependent on hydroelectricity. In the 1960’s when we relied on hydroelectricity, the prices of electricity were the lowest and there was no load shedding,’ he claimed. Referring to clean drinking water, the PTI chief said Shah Farman, provincial minister has now started delivering and the PKP government has made 55 micro hydel projects in Chitral as against the target of more than 200. He said the PTI govt has made feasibilities of more than 1000 micro hydel stations. He praised the people of Chitral for electing MNA from Pervez Musharraf’s l Pakistan Muslim League saying that the people voted for him for Lowari tunnel project which Musharraf completed. He also appreciated the MPA, KP assembly Ms Zia who he said represented people of Chitral well. He said the PTI wants to empower women so that they could work with men shoulder to shoulder for the development of the country.—INP