‘Big City’ status demanded for Abbottabad

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Tehsil Council Abbottabad has demanded the “Big City” status for Abbottabad city with increase of rents of shops of the Tehsil Municipal Committee in Abbottabad as per market rates. Unanimous resolution was passed in the meeting of Tehsil Council, which met here under the president ship of convener Sardar Shujja Ahmed.

Speaking at the occasion, Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad Muhammad Ishaque Sulemani said that all out efforts would be done for the beautification of the city of Abbottabad, which is the main city of attraction for the tourists. He formed a four members committee to probe into the affairs of solid waste plant which will also fix the responsibility on the officials whose slackness and incompetencey brought heavy loss to TMA.