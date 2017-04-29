BIEK Chairman denies reports about leakage of examination papers

City Reporter

Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education of Karachi, Prof. Inam Ahmad has denied that Urdu questionnaire, first of the papers scheduled under BIEK Examination 2017, was leaked Friday morning.

In a statement Friday evening, he said no complaint about any discrepancy or disturbance was reported from any of the examination centers scattered across the city.

It was claimed by certain section of media that the paper during first phase of the examination was leaked at around 9:15 a.m., via social media, while examination time was 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

BIEK official said the leakage time claimed in the news report was said to be the time when paper is taken out of the sealed envelopes at the designated examination centers so as to ensure that it is distributed among candidates without any unnecessary delay.

Prof. Inam Ahmad said similarly during the second phase (afternoon) false news was again circulated about leakage of paper (Islamiat) at around 3:37 p.m., while the three hour paper had already been distributed at 3:30 p.m.

Regretting that there were unscrupulous elements keen to create anxiety among people, BIEK Chairman said examination in both morning and afternoon session went on very smoothly.

He said strict and foolproof measures were adopted against cheating mafia and it was ensured that no candidate is provided with any chance to resort to unfair means.