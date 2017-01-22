Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

Staff Reporter

The Airport Security Forces (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle about quarter to two kilograms of heroin abroad and arrested the accused at Islamabad Benazir International Airport on Saturday.

The ASF during search of a passenger, identified as Mudassar from Chiniot, leaving for Bahrian through a private airline flight GF-771 at the Airport and recovered 1.7 kilogram heroin.

The recovered heroin worth millions of rupee in international market was concealed in tiffin.

The nabbed drug peddler was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.