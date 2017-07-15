Bid foiled to attack FC camp, two militants killed

Staff reporter

Peshawar

Security personnel foiled an attempt by two suicide bombers to storm a camp of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Khyber Agency on Friday, security sources said. “Terrorists including two suicide bombers from across the border” targeted the Misthara post, 2 kilometres north-west of Jarobi area near the Pak-Afghan border, read an Inter-Services Public Relations press release. FC personnel engaged with the attackers as they tried to enter the camp, shooting dead one suicide bomber at the gate. The second attacker blew himself up at the entrance of the camp when security forces opened retaliatory fire, security sources said. At least two FC personnel also sustained injuries during the episode, and they were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar. Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militant group, in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack but he gave no further details.Security forces cordoned off the area after the incident and started a search operation.

