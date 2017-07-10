Bid feared to sabotage progress in US-Russia ties

Washington

Some people inside the United States could make an attempt to sabotage any progress following the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, an American foreign policy expert says.

James Jatras, a former US Senate foreign policy analyst, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Sunday after Trump and Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg on Friday.

At talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday, Trump called it a “tremendous meeting with” the Russian leader.

The meeting that was the first face-to-face meeting between the two since Trump took office lasted more than two hours — much longer than it was scheduled. The two emerged from the lengthy meeting with a cease-fire deal in southwest Syria.

“I think the meeting between President Trump and President Putin was a very good start. It was a very long time in coming,” Jatras said.

“Clearly there were some preparations made for the meeting, particularly regarding the deconfliction zone in southwest Syria that was announced,” he stated.

“There was a discussion about other topics like Ukraine and supposed Russian hacking of the US election, but there is still a long way to go,” he added.

“This should be the primary relationship for the United States internationally instead it’s taken a backseat to American domestic politics,” the analyst noted.

“The greatest fear right now is there will be an attempt by people inside the United States to sabotage any progress that can be made here. So we still have a very long way to go,” he concluded.—Agencies