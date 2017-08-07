‘Biased Indian media forced Abid to join freedom path’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Abid Hameed Mir, the 22-year-old youth, who along with his two associates was killed by Indian troops at Amargarh, Sopore on Saturday, was provoked by the propaganda of biased Indian electronic media to take to freedom path”, his friends said.

The elders and teachers of Abid Hameed told media persons that the freedom for Kashmir was a sole dream of Abid. “He seriously thought of pursuing his dream after joining the college in 2016,” they added.

Abid was a young budding intellectual, who was strengthening his vision and intellect by reading and studying the contemporary issues, narratives and discourses. “After joining college, his nature changed and he used to think about the growing turbulence in the Valley and its political relations with the globe,” said one of his uncles.

Abid had his early education in Hajin. He joined Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) Shahkoot, Uri in 2012. He passed 10th class CBSE exam with 75 percent marks. He later joined Islamia College of Commerce Srinagar. He was enrolled in 2nd semester in the college. According to Abid’s neighbours, he was a pious, religious and obedient son. “He used to offer five-time prayers regularly and used to speak less and think more”.

His friends said Abid was provoked by the biased Indian electronic media against the Kashmiri people. “He always used to discuss the biased propaganda of Indian electronic media. He used to advise us not to believe on half-truths aired by Indian corporate media,” his friends and neighbours said.

They said martyrdom for freedom was his dream and he achieved it. Abid is survived by a brother. As Abid’s body reached his native place in Hajin, thousands of people from adjacent areas including Sumbal, Naidkhai, Shahgund, Vijpapra, Madvan, Preng, Ajas, Saidunara, Hakbari, Saderkoot thronged the town to participate in the funeral procession.—KMS