Bias of Indian media, censorship in Kashmir exposed

Islamabad

Youth Forum For Kashmir (YFK) organized a media discussion at National Press Club in Islamabad on “Biased Indian Media & Media Censorship in occupied Kashmir: True Colors of ‘Democratic’ India” to highlight atrocities committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The event exposed the biasness of Indian media and media censorship in occupied Kashmir. It also deliberated on how Pakistani media can play its effective role in highlighting Kashmir conflict.

YFK called on India to stop state repression in Kashmir, withdraw its troops, stop harassing pro-freedom activists and start creating an environment conducive to the eventual implementation of UN-supervised plebiscite to determine the future of the territory.

On this occasion, former Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, TV anchor Hamid Mir, former PFUJ President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum.

TV anchor Alina Shigri, Senior Joint Secretary National Press Club Abid Abbasi, TV anchor Adeel Bashir and others expressed their concerns on recent situation in Kashmir and the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian army with full impunity.

Youth Forum For Kashmir (YFK) is Pakistan’s first pro-Kashmir, registered and nonpartisan international lobbying group led by young Kashmiris and Pakistanis working to ensure justice to Kashmiris living under Indian-military occupation.—KMS