Bhuttoism is still alive in our hearts and minds: Chandio

City Reporter

January 4: Sindh Information Advisor Moula Bux Chandio said that that those who thought they could eliminate Shaheed Bhutto’s name failed terribly; the great leader is still alive in our hearts and minds while their names are disappeared into oblivion. Ironically, those who supported the judicial decision then, admit today that it was wrong.

He was talking with a delegation of Gharo Press Club at his residence. Moula Bux Chandio said that we can not forget the words of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto regarding Kashmir that we shall fight a thousand years to liberate and we shall eat grass, but we will make an atomic bomb. These were the words of a great leader who revived a new spirit and who taught the depressed nation to start living with honour.

He said that if Pakistan has had any leader after Quaid-e-Azam, who enjoyed reverence and popularity, he is Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed. He made the poor and downtrodden people politically aware. He wanted them to be treated and respected like any human being should be.

He further added many people still remember those days when people of low social status like factory workers, blacksmiths, carpenters and cobblers were made office-bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party. A social revolution took place and Bhutto was blamed for turmoil; but this was actually a golden revolution. He said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari now a days is struggling for true democracy in Pakistan and now he is fully entered in Pakistani Politics. He knows the problems of the masses. He is the reflection of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and his Grand Father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Today we are celebrating 89th birthday of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the people of Pakistan will never forget the philosophy of Bhuttoism, Chandio concluded.