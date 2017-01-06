Bhutto will live for ever

Staff Reproter

Karachi

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto lives in the hearts and minds of the people, and those who wanted to erase his name have themselves vanished, sais his grandson and successor to the party leadership, Bilawal Bhutto in a meesage of his 89th birthday Thursday.

He observed that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born to live forever in history., he said that Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto was the greatest human asset God had bestowed upon our nation after independence and he imagined and pursued a revolution to make Pakistan a strong, peaceful and prosperous country.

The work he did for the nation, ar eall outstanding monuments for the country, he said and reminded the people that “from nuclear power to Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Steel Mills to Port Qasim, One-man One Vote, passport to every citizen and above all the first-ever Constitution of 1973 with the whole nation’s consensus, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did in a short period of few years, which many cannot even conceive of doing in several decades.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said even after 37 years of his martyrdom, politics in Pakistan still revolves around pro-Bhutto and anti-Bhutto concepts with former representing pro-people, democratic and a strong Pakistan and the latter anti-people, dictatorial and authoritarian rules and forces for weakening Pakistan and its original ideology laid down by the founding fathers.

The PPP Chairman said that the party leadership and workers will follow the vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and they won’t rest until accomplishment of his cherished dreams.