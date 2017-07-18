BHUs fully functional

It is good to note that for the first time in the history of the Punjab, very large number of 85 per cent of the basic health units (BHUs) have been made fully functional as a result of which better and improved healthcare facilities are being provided to the people throughout the province now.

There are about 2500 BHUs throughout the province and the reports are quite appreciable that out of these as much as 85 per cent are now working fully and providing health care facilities to the people which they were not somehow getting previously. The posting of the Medical Officers at the BHUs is certainly and surely a good step in the right direction of the provincial government in pursuance of its determination to provide best possible most modern health care facilities to the people at their doorsteps in the rural and urban areas.

The provincial government is attaching due priority to the provision of healthcare facilities to the people and every year increased funds are allocated for health sector in the budget. It is now up to the people to avail these healthcare facilities almost near to their doorsteps and if they somehow do not get the facilities they should bring this to the notice of the higher level health officials so that their grievances are removed at the earliest and the health personnel creating obstructions in any manner in provision of health facilities taken to task accordingly. If the patients not getting medical care at the BHUs and other health facilities do not bring this to the notice of the higher authorities of the health department then how the health affairs are going to be improved as desired and promised by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

EM ZED RIFAT

Lahore

