BHC to issue red warrant for Musharraf in case of no-show

Staff Reporter

Quetta

The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday warned the counsel of former president Pervez Musharraf that a red warrant would be issued if his client fails to appear in court.

A divisional bench of the BHC, comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Zaheer-uddin Kakar, was hearing an application filed by Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, son of the late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, challenging the acquittal of the former head of state in the murder of Nawab Akbar Bugti.

The BHC asked Musharraf’s counsel to provide an exact date on which he would appear in court. The former president’s counsel, Akhtar Shah, pleaded that his client would appear before the honourable court once guaranteed security and after his medical check-up was complete.

Shah said that the former president was returning to the country on March 23, 2017, and he would subsequently attend court hearings. “We will give 2 months’ time, but ensure the presence of your client,” Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked. Earlier this year, an anti-terrorism court had acquitted the former president in the murder of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti. Bugti’s son, Nawabzada Jamil had challenged the acquittal.