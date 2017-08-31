BHC rejects plea against Musharraf’s acquittal

Bugti murder case

Quetta

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday dismissed an application challenging the acquittal of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and others in the Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti murder case. The application had been filed by the Baloch nationalist leader’s son, Jamil Akbar Bugti, in 2016, challenging the verdict of an Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) in Quetta that acquitted the former military dictator and others in the case. A divisional bench of BHC, comprising justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove, dismissed the application challenging the acquittal and maintained the judgement of the ATC. “We are not satisfied with the judgment,” Jamil Bugti’s counsel, Advocate Sohail Rajput, told reporters outside the high court. “We will challenge the BHC dismissal of our application in the Supreme Court.” Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti was killed in an operation in Balochistan’s rugged mountains of Taratani in Kohlu district on August 26, 2006. The death of the Baloch chieftain had sparked angry protests in parts of the country. Jamil Bugti had nominated Musharraf, former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, former interior minister Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, former governor Balochistan Owais Ahmed Ghani and others in his father’s case. —TNS