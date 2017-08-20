BHC launches ‘shared history; shared future’ photograph exhibition

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Acting British High Commissioner, Richard Crowder, visited Sialkot to launch a photography exhibition. The exhibition, entitled ‘shared history, shared future.’ showcases 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations and will be open to the general public from 20 to 22 August at the Classic School System, Flagship Campus in Sialkot.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mr Khawaja Asif also joined the Acting British High Commissioner at the event as chief guest, along with senior representatives of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sialkot Airport and senior officials from the Classic School System. During his day visit in Sialkot Richard Crowder, also visited Halifax & Co (Pvt) Ltd which is a 79-year-old bagpipe factory and the Malik Sports Factory.

The Acting British High Commissioner, Mr Richard Crowder said: ‘This is my first visit to Sialkot, and I am delighted to be here in the trade hub of Pakistan. ‘The photographs that are displayed today in this exhibition showcase the strong links that have existed over the last 70 years between the UK and Pakistan. Whether through the construction of girls’ schools through UK Aid or the various British Council programmes on education, the UK is a strong and committed partner to Pakistan.‘In Sialkot, our focus is on building on the strong trade links between our two countries. The UK recently increased our trade team in Pakistan and we look forward to working with businessmen from this city and across Pakistan to increase trade between our two countries.’