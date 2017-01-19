BHC launches 70th anniversary campaign at FLC

The British High Commission (BHC) launched its campaign to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK-Pakistan relations at the first ever Future Leaders Conference (FLC) at the BHC’s residence on the other day.

According to a high commission’s press release, the message of ‘Shared History, Shared Future’ and the hashtag of #UKPak70, the campaign would consist of a year-long series of activities and events that would celebrate the strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship over the last 70 years.

The campaign would also seek to increase the bilateral trade and cultural links between the two countries.

The FLC aims to engage inspirational young people on their ideas on Pakistan’s foreign policy and use of soft power. Over the course of five hours, the audience witnessed keynote addresses from the BHC Thomas Drew CMG and Chairman of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

The conference also had sessions chaired by prominent media personality, Fereeha Idrees and Director, Jinnah Institute, Syed Hassan Akbar. Other panellists included journalist Omar R. Quraishi, Member of National Assembly Malik Uzair Khan, Correspondent NDTV, Yusra Askari and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Atlas Honda, Saquib H. Shirazi.—APP

